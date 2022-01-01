LawCall
Lawmakers face decisions on $1.5 billion in relief funds

File Image: Alabama Statehouse
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery on Jan. 11 for the 2022 legislative session.

A major issue before lawmakers will be how to spend more than $1.5 billion in money from the American Rescue Plan. Lawmakers will first be tasked with allocating the $580 million remaining of the state’s first allocation.

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed, R-Jasper, said proposals are still being developed, but he expects money to be steered toward a combination of local and regional projects as well as reimbursements to health care providers.

Other issues before lawmakers are expected to include a proposal to do away with concealed carry permits, new restrictions on abortion and lottery and casino legislation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the start of 2022
