FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the start of 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are closing out 2021 on a warm note with steamy conditions in place. Some fog will be possible across far north Alabama tonight, but the rest of us should not have any visibility issues. Temperatures will still be in the 60s around midnight, and winds will be picking up throughout the next 24 hours as our Next Big Thing approaches. So, expect breezy conditions as you ring in 2022.

Tomorrow morning should start off quiet, mild, and humid, but storms will begin to fire up after 2:00 P.M. tomorrow under a mostly cloudy sky. Just like with Wednesday, we will have to monitor for any breaks of sunshine popping out that could help “juice” up the atmosphere even more than it already is. For Saturday afternoon, we have a First Alert for the possibility of discrete thunderstorms firing up ahead of the main line that could produce intense lightning, some tornadoes, and hail. This threat will linger through the evening before the main line arrives from the northwest overnight. Damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes could be embedded within this primary batch of storms that should clear our southeast counties by around 6:00 A.M. Sunday morning.

This storm system will bring a strong cold front through the Southeast that will bring a blast of frigid, Arctic air behind it. Temperatures early Sunday will start off in the 60s and fall into the 40s by the afternoon. With winds staying blustery behind the front, we have a First Alert for near freezing wind chills into Sunday evening. Though the severe threat and storms will come to an end Sunday morning, wraparound moisture on the backside of the storm system will bring at least some scattered light rain showers back across Alabama late Sunday afternoon into the evening hours. With the cold air aggressively chasing the remnant moisture, we still cannot rule out a few snow flurries or brief wintry mix, especially across north Alabama. Any precipitation will come to an end by early Monday, and instead we will be dealing with temperatures back down in the 20s. So, you need to make your cold weather preps again Sunday night!

The start of next week will be cold and dry with highs likely not even getting out of the 40s on Monday. At least some abundant sunshine will return though! Tuesday looks chilly under partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s and highs in the 50s. Some moisture will gradually return by mid-week, though we do not expect unseasonably warm and muggy weather to accompany it this time around. Instead, temperatures will only be slightly milder than average for Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. We have a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday, then bump up coverage to 50% on Thursday. Right now, we just expect showers and no concerns for severe weather. This next round of wet weather all comes ahead of another brutal Arctic blast late next week, so stay tuned as we fine-tune the temperature forecast in the coming days.

So, though January may start off on a ridiculously warm note on New Year’s Day, a much colder, winter pattern is just around the corner!

