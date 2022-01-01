FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect through 10 P.M.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A First Alert Weather Day is in place across our viewing area through Saturday overnight as a strong low pressure system makes its way toward the Southeast. Thus far, apart from some scattered showers and storms, weather has been fairly quiet across our neck of the woods, but conditions are expected to become more favorable for severe weather tonight. Thus far today, a “cap” has been over our area, which serves as a lid over the atmosphere. That cap will gradually erode away this evening though, opening up the window for more robust storms in the coming hours. Northwest Alabama remains under a Level 3/5 risk with the rest of our area under a Level 2/5 risk. Regardless of where you live though, you need to stay weather alert into the evening and overnight hours as damaging winds, a few tornadoes, some hail, and heavy rain are all on the table. Even outside of the severe weather threat, a Wind Advisory is in place across much of Alabama with gusts up to 35 MPH possible outside of even any storms around. Our main time frame for severe storms will be beginning around 5:00 P.M. in northwest Alabama, and eventually clearing our southeast counties by 5:00 A.M. So, about a 12-hour window to remain weather alert, especially since these storms will come through during the nighttime hours. Make sure Do Not Disturb is turned OFF on your phone before going to bed, and that your WBRC First Alert Weather app is set to give you loud notifications overnight. Plus, you can never go wrong with your NOAA Weather Radio! So, ahead of the main line coming through tonight, we have to keep any eye on discrete showers and thunderstorms through the evening for any tornado or hail threat.

FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect through 10PM (WBRC)

Once the severe threat comes to an end early Sunday, Our Next Big Thing is the Arctic Blast that will come behind the storm system, ushering in a dose of winter whiplash across the Deep South. The warmest part of the day will be tomorrow morning in the 60s before temperatures drop into the 40s by the afternoon. Bear in mind, winds will remain blustery as the chilly air filters in, so wind chills could be near freezing by tomorrow evening. Though storms end tomorrow morning, wraparound moisture on the backside of this system will bring another round of rain into our area Sunday afternoon into the evening. We still can’t rule out the frigid air catching up with that lingering moisture, resulting in flurries if not light snow showers across at least north Alabama. So, a brief transition to a wintry mix late tomorrow before things finally clear out early Monday. With temperatures dropping so rapidly, we will be monitoring closely for any black ice concerns early Monday, but we hope the winds will stay robust enough to evaporate any lingering water out. Nevertheless, a First Alert for freezing wind chills overnight in addition to freezing temperatures for Monday morning, with upper 20s and low 30s possible. Past Monday morning, more sunshine will return with highs struggling to get any warmer than the 40s. Winds dying down Monday night will make for an even colder start to Tuesday morning with widespread 20s possible. So, remember the 4 P’s in the coming nights and break back out your winter clothing!

The rest of the week Tuesday and Wednesday will feature more seasonable temperatures in the 50s by the afternoon, but we have been seeing signs of another blast of frigid, Arctic air potentially heading our way by late next week. Still too soon to iron out the details, but we will keep you in the loop in the coming days. A chance of showers returns late Wednesday into Thursday ahead of this next cold blast, but otherwise we should be dry at least for a few days past tomorrow night.

Stay weather alert, and by tomorrow, stay warm!

