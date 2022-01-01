FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect from 10 AM until midnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A few areas of light rain began moving in from The Gulf Coast this morning with additional showers developing through the afternoon along with very warm, near record temperatures. The showers may help to lower thunderstorm chances this afternoon with the greater rain coverage and better chance for thunderstorms in West Alabama.

The main line of storms will likely move into Northwest Alabama around 6 p.m. moving south and east through the overnight and into the early morning hours Sunday. In addition to the storm threat, we will continue to experience strong winds through the afternoon and into the evening hours with winds sustained at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, so a Wind Advisory has been issued through Midnight.

Following passage of the front, temperatures will drop drastically during the day Sunday with high temperatures in Northwest Alabama coming before sunrise Sunday morning. This afternoon a strong area of low pressure will rotate toward our area so the question remains will the moisture work its way out of our area before the colder air moves into the area. There are some indications the moisture may linger as the cold air moves in long enough to produce a limited chance for a few snow flurries late Sunday afternoon or evening but with the warm surface temperatures and air temperatures not quite making it to freezing before the moisture departs no accumulations or travel problems are expected.

Meanwhile, the threat for severe storms tonight into Sunday morning appears to be a little more limited but damaging winds and tornadoes are still possible. Cold air will rapidly overspread the area behind the cold front as a ridge of high pressure builds into the area.

Temperatures will fall below freezing by sunrise Tuesday morning but the high will migrated quickly east allowing for a return flow of southerly winds increasing moisture and ahead of our next late week cold front producing a chance for another round of rain Wednesday night and Thursday. Then cold air returns dropping early morning lows to near 25 by sunrise Friday morning with highs around 40 with the threat continuing into the overnight and early morning hours Sunday.

