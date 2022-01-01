Drivers urged to use caution to prevent hydroplaning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Heavy rain and slick roads can be a dangerous combination for folks behind the wheel.

“Drivers, if they’re heading out and about, they may be going too fast,” WSFA First Alert Meteorologist Nick Gunter said. “They’ll hit that puddle of water, and a lot of times, they might not know what to do.”

Hydroplaning is a genuine concern as wet weather rolls in. Pockets of water can cause your car to lose traction, meaning you could spiral into other vehicles.

“What people don’t realize is those speed limits you see, 55-70 miles per hour, are if the roadways are in perfect conditions, and when we think about perfect conditions, that’s no rain, dry roads,” Gunter added.

Drivers are urged to slow down in the event of intense storms.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a drivers’ instinct to panic can cause wrecks.

“Your natural instinct is to jerk the wheel, causing the vehicle to fishtail,” state trooper Kendra McKinney said. “So, it is a high concern. I mean, that is usually like the most case of accidents, the cause of accidents, nowadays is from hydroplaning.”

If drivers begin to hydroplane, they should not slam on the breaks or accelerate. ALEA encourages drivers to plan ahead before motorists find themselves in that position.

“Check the weather, check different routes, make sure that you have all the necessary equipment and tools that you’ll need in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” McKinney said.

Preparation or staying off the roads all together during serve weather could save your life.

