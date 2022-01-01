LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Drivers urged to use caution to prevent hydroplaning

Drivers are urged to slow down in the event of strong storms.
Drivers are urged to slow down in the event of strong storms.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Heavy rain and slick roads can be a dangerous combination for folks behind the wheel.

“Drivers, if they’re heading out and about, they may be going too fast,” WSFA First Alert Meteorologist Nick Gunter said. “They’ll hit that puddle of water, and a lot of times, they might not know what to do.”

Hydroplaning is a genuine concern as wet weather rolls in. Pockets of water can cause your car to lose traction, meaning you could spiral into other vehicles.

“What people don’t realize is those speed limits you see, 55-70 miles per hour, are if the roadways are in perfect conditions, and when we think about perfect conditions, that’s no rain, dry roads,” Gunter added.

Drivers are urged to slow down in the event of intense storms.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a drivers’ instinct to panic can cause wrecks.

“Your natural instinct is to jerk the wheel, causing the vehicle to fishtail,” state trooper Kendra McKinney said. “So, it is a high concern. I mean, that is usually like the most case of accidents, the cause of accidents, nowadays is from hydroplaning.”

If drivers begin to hydroplane, they should not slam on the breaks or accelerate. ALEA encourages drivers to plan ahead before motorists find themselves in that position.

“Check the weather, check different routes, make sure that you have all the necessary equipment and tools that you’ll need in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” McKinney said.

Preparation or staying off the roads all together during serve weather could save your life.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham restaurant closes to test staff for COVID
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect through 10PM
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect through 10 P.M.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the start of 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the start of 2022
Hoover man shot and killed during assault
A neighborhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, was the site of a fatal shooting late Friday night....
3 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Mississippi

Latest News

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a Tuscaloosa man has died after a two car...
Man killed in New Year’s Day crash in Pickens County
Tracking severe weather
Tracking severe weather
Ala. Attorney General wins injunction against vaccine mandate involving Head Start
Homewood High School Band marches in Rose Parade
Homewood High School Band marches in Rose Parade
Shooting investigation on 21st Ave NW
Birmingham Police investigate shooting on 21st Ave. NW