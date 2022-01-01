LawCall
Critical Missing Person Alert issued for Birmingham man

Critical missing person, Farris
Critical missing person, Farris(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has issues a Critical Missing Person Alert for a local man.

Police are searching for 29-year-old Darius Jamal Farris. Farris was last seen by a family member on December 29 in the 1700 block of 19th Street North. He left on foot from the area and has not been seen nor heard from since.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and green army fatigue pants.

Police also say Farris suffers from a mental condition that affects his behavior and judgment.

If you have any information or see Farris, contact police.

