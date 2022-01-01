ALEA: 11-year-old reported missing from Equality

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for an 11-year-old from Equality.

ALEA says the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Zayden Lamar Hudson. He was reported missing on New Year’s Eve and was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Coosa County Road 4. He was wearing black sweatpants with a gray and black shirt.

Additional details about Hudson’s disappearance have not been released.

ALEA asks if you have any information about Hudson’s whereabouts to call the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-377-4922 or ALEA’s Center for Missing and Exploited Children directly at 1-800-228-7688.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.