Woman killed in three car crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was killed in a three car crash in Greene County.

Authorities say this happened on Thursday around 11:45 p.m. Officials say Keyundria S. Jones died after her car hit the rear of another vehicle partially parked on the side of the road. Jones’ car then rotated in the opposite direction, hitting another car head-on. The drivers of the other cars were not injured.

Authorities say this happened on I-59 near the 33 mile marker, about three miles north of Boligee. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is still investigating the cause of the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.