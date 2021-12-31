LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Woman killed in three car crash in Greene County

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a 29-year-old woman...
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was killed in a three car crash in Greene County.(Gray)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was killed in a three car crash in Greene County.

Authorities say this happened on Thursday around 11:45 p.m. Officials say Keyundria S. Jones died after her car hit the rear of another vehicle partially parked on the side of the road. Jones’ car then rotated in the opposite direction, hitting another car head-on. The drivers of the other cars were not injured.

Authorities say this happened on I-59 near the 33 mile marker, about three miles north of Boligee. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is still investigating the cause of the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham restaurant closes to test staff for COVID
Severe potential late Saturday.
FIRST ALERT: Areas of dense fog through New Year’s Eve morning
Major crash in Jefferson County
Major crash closes lanes on U.S. 31 in Jefferson County
Hoover man shot and killed during assault
The victims have been identified as Bessie Lee Cameron, 67, and her son 51-year-old Troy Lee...
UPDATE: Mother, son killed in Tuscaloosa crash

Latest News

Joni Money talks about celebratory gunfire.
Joni Money on Celebratory Gunfire
Actress Betty White from the cast of "Hot in Cleveland" arrives at the Rock and Roll Hall of...
Twitter tributes pour in after reports that Betty White died at 99 years old
As you get ready to ring in 2022, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is reminding...
Tips for safely celebrating New Year’s Eve
Pilgrim’s Pride: No longer pursuing project with Gadsden Airport Authority