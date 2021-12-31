Winfield braces for a possible double dose of bad weather within 3 days

WINFIELD, Ala, (WBRC) - New developments in the storm that struck downtown Winfield Wednesday night. The National Weather Service confirmed Friday it was an EF-1 tornado that hit Marion County. There no reported injuries. Now, the natives turn their attention to what appears to be a more threatening system this weekend.

We are just two nights removed from what happened earlier this week, and the possibility of yet another tornado is the last thing anyone wants to think about.

Shrouded in fog, Winfield is still feeling its way through two days after a damaging blow from Wednesday night’s tornado. Sheila Peoples spent part of her morning sweeping up broken glass for a friend, and all the while Sheila thought about tomorrow night.

“I’m sure our phones will start blowing up tomorrow. You can’t rule out it won’t hit twice. I was in high school when it hit Guin when it hit all those years ago,” said Peoples.

As of now, Winfield in Marion County is in the “enhanced” cone again of another approaching storm system.

Alexander Tramutolo is a little nervous in more ways than one, concerned not just for Winfield, but she’s also a newly minted veterinarian, fresh out of school.

“I’m a little nervous. I’m a large animal veterinarian in the area, and it’s always a little nerve-racking when you have storms come through, so you can kind of feel it in the air. It feels a little different out here,” said Tramutolo.

Rachel Tramutolo, on the other hand, is taking it all in stride. The weather, she says, it is what it is.

“Storms don’t usually bother me. I know there are a lot of people. My grandmother used to hide under the bed she was so scared,” said Rachel.

The damage inflicted by the EF-1 tornado ranged from major damage to an antique mall, to moderate and minor structural issues, such as the a metal strip ripped off the town’s movie theatre.

The only question now is will Winfield escape another horror movie. The locals certainly hope so. We’ll know Saturday night.

