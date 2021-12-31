LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Twitter tributes pour in after reports that Betty White died at 99 years old

Actress Betty White from the cast of "Hot in Cleveland" arrives at the Rock and Roll Hall of...
Actress Betty White from the cast of "Hot in Cleveland" arrives at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland for a V.I.P. party and tour Wednesday, June 15, 2011. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Reports surfaced mid-afternoon on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 that famed television icon Betty White died.

Immediately after, tributes started pouring in on social media for White, who starred in shows like “Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland,” from friends, fellow celebrities, and fans.

White was 99 years old. She died just weeks short of her 100th birthday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham restaurant closes to test staff for COVID
Severe potential late Saturday.
FIRST ALERT: Areas of dense fog through New Year’s Eve morning
Major crash in Jefferson County
Major crash closes lanes on U.S. 31 in Jefferson County
Lightning near Calera Walmart SOURCE: Rebecca Poskey
NWS: Tornado observed near Calera
Authorities in Tuscaloosa are now investigating after two people were killed in a car crash on...
Two killed in car crash in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Joni Money talks about celebratory gunfire.
Joni Money on Celebratory Gunfire
As you get ready to ring in 2022, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is reminding...
Tips for safely celebrating New Year’s Eve
Pilgrim’s Pride: No longer pursuing project with Gadsden Airport Authority
Micah Spratt, 40.
Texas man arrested for murder after Christmas Day shooting in North Birmingham