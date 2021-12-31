Twitter tributes pour in after reports that Betty White died at 99 years old
Dec. 31, 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Reports surfaced mid-afternoon on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 that famed television icon Betty White died.
Immediately after, tributes started pouring in on social media for White, who starred in shows like “Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland,” from friends, fellow celebrities, and fans.
White was 99 years old. She died just weeks short of her 100th birthday.
