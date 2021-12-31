Tuscaloosa Police concerned about New Years gunfire

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are one of several agencies concerned how some people could choose to ring in the New Year. They’re asking people to put their guns down and not fire them into the air.

Police fear celebratory gunfire could lead to accidental shootings, or worse, fatalities.

Over the years, Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office have investigated shootings where stray bullets have struck homes on New Years. In some cases, bullets actually made it inside some houses.

TPD responded to 46 weapons discharge calls on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day last year. They say 13 of those were in a 20-minute time period around midnight.

Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders says they’re asking people to be more responsible.

“The biggest concern is the discharge of firearms in the city limits, because when people celebrate by shooting rifles, guns, or shotguns, the bullet may go up, but it’s got to come down. So, the biggest concern is the people living in neighborhoods and people who are traveling the roadways,” Sanders said.

TPD is sharing that message of these dangers through interviews and on the department’s social media pages.

