Tips for safely celebrating New Year’s Eve

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - As you get ready to ring in 2022, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is reminding everyone of how to safely celebrate the new year.

Those tips include: Don’t Drink and Drive. Have a plan before you head out. “I know that people are looking to celebrate a new beginning, but it is imperative that we always keep the safety of ourselves and others in mind,” Sheriff Mark Pettway said.

The sheriff’s department is also warning about celebratory gunfire. “If someone in your neighborhood is firing a gun into the air, then you should call law enforcement. That bullet goes up and it has to come back down and it could cause injury, it could cause property damage, it could even cause death. They don’t come down slow and you can’t control it. Once it leaves that gun and it comes back down you have no idea where it’s going to land,” Sgt. Joni Money, Assistant Public Information Officer said.

Fireworks are also a big safety concern. Most local jurisdictions have ordinances against the use of fireworks in their cities. Make sure you are familiar with the ordinances and restrictions where you plan to celebrate. If you are in an area that allows fireworks, make sure you follow safety standards associated with using fireworks.

