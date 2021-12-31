Surveillance video catches apparent tornado in Winfield

WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The clean up process is well underway in Winfield after a powerful storm system swept through town. Now everyone is lending a helping hand to each other to get this area back on its feet.

Surveillance video from Winfield Police caught what could be a tornado making its way through the city. It didn’t take long to leave some parts of downtown in ruins.

Our First Alert Weather team tracked the storm minute by minute.

“Winfield seems to be kind of ground zero for where the tornado would be at this point,” Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt said during the broadcast.

Residents say they got the first alert that this storm would hit Winfield around 6:45 p.m. or so. The clock tower in downtown stopped working at 6:46 p.m.

“That clock works every day and never stopped at times at half an hour and on the hour,” Mayor Randy Price said. “We were very fortunate, and we need to be weather aware when it happens.”

The sounds of the clean up after the storm now reverberate around the city. You can also smell all the food being cooked for anyone who needs a hot meal.

“We were just trying to find a way to help..to help out our neighbors who are in need,” one good Samaritan cooking hamburgers said.

Around almost every corner, help is what you’ll find. Neighbors helping neighbors including Tyler Myers. He filled up his backpack with water and walked around town handing it out.

“I grew up in this community. I love this community so I’m trying to make sure all the workers have what they need,” Myers said.

Myers is no stranger to rough weather. He lived through the April 27th tornado in Tuscaloosa. He says strangers came to his need then. Now he’s returning the favor.

“Everything that I had then got destroyed so I appreciated the help that I could get then so I’m just trying to give back where I can,” Myers said.

The good news is no one was seriously injured or killed in Winfield. Everyone we spoke with are counting their blessings and thankful that they made it through the storm.

