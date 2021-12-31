LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Storm damage reported near Collinsville

Storm damage in Mt. Vernon community
Storm damage in Mt. Vernon community(Justin Kisor)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Storm damage has been reported in the Mt. Vernon community in Collinsville on New Year’s Eve.

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the damage occurred on County Road 77 and County Road 83. One trailer was destroyed and trees and power lines are down. No injures have been reported at the time. Crews are also working this scene.

Storm damage in Mt. Vernon community
Storm damage in Mt. Vernon community(Justin Kisor)

A reporter with WAFF 48 is heading to this community to learn more details. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham restaurant closes to test staff for COVID
Severe potential late Saturday.
FIRST ALERT: Areas of dense fog through New Year’s Eve morning
Major crash in Jefferson County
Major crash closes lanes on U.S. 31 in Jefferson County
Hoover man shot and killed during assault
The victims have been identified as Bessie Lee Cameron, 67, and her son 51-year-old Troy Lee...
UPDATE: Mother, son killed in Tuscaloosa crash

Latest News

Winfield tornado damage.
National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes hit Alabama on Wednesday
Winfield tornado damage.
Winfield braces for a possible double dose of bad weather within 3 days
Source: WBRC video
Tornado damage clean up continues in Winfield
Source: WBRC video
Bama fans cheer on the Tide in the Cotton Bowl