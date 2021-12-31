Storm damage reported near Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Storm damage has been reported in the Mt. Vernon community in Collinsville on New Year’s Eve.

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the damage occurred on County Road 77 and County Road 83. One trailer was destroyed and trees and power lines are down. No injures have been reported at the time. Crews are also working this scene.

Storm damage in Mt. Vernon community (Justin Kisor)

A reporter with WAFF 48 is heading to this community to learn more details. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

