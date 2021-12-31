Shelby and Jefferson County the place to be if you are a small business in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study shows that Shelby and Jefferson County are among the best counties in the state to have a small business.

Business owners in the area are in no way surprised by the data released by Smart Asset. By using metrics such as income taxes, small business returns and small business income the group determined Shelby County was the best county to own a small business in, but Jefferson County was not far behind.

Jefferson County finished third on the list, and that comes as no surprise to Memory Lane co-owner Tanarius Hayes

“It is not necessarily a surprise, but I was surprised when we moved downtown with just the amount of support we received,” said Hayes.

Their first location resides in Bessemer but due to the shop’s success they have since added two other locations. A fact that he credits to the community’s support, and his employee’s hard work.

“It is great honestly. It is definitely a blessing to be here and to operate. To conduct business every day and you know to not have to feel like ‘Oh I have to go to work.’ This is something I love doing. It has definitely been a blessing just to be downtown, to be in this location and to be where we are today as a business.”

Other business owners and managers in Homewood said the same thing. The way the community wraps their arms around their establishments is what allows them to do what they love.

