Re-use your live Christmas tree in the new year with these fun ideas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s almost the new year, and that lovely live Christmas tree may very much still be part of your home. Before you discard the holiday staple, see if you can re-use it.

Red Road Christmas Tree Farm in White Plains has a few ideas that will keep the fresh pine around a little longer.

1. Feed birds

Jennifer Holder with Red Road Christmas Tree Farms said string some food, like cranberries or popcorn to your tree outside to help feed birds during the winter.

2. Replenish your garden

Holder said you can burn your tree and add the ash to your garden for a good source of potassium and lime.

3. Protect fish

Holder said if you own a pond you can throw the tree in the water to help protect fish from predators.

4. Decorate your planters

Holder said a simple way to spruce up your planters is keeping the pine straw from the tree to sprinkle around.

5. Year-long Christmas crafts

Christmas tree ornament (Jennifer Holder)

Holder always slices the trunk of the tree to create personalized ornaments and coasters.

Holder also saod Christmas tree makes great firewood.

So before you dump it, maybe you can start a new post-holiday tradition by using the tree for something else!

