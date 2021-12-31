Pilgrim’s Pride: No longer pursuing project with Gadsden Airport Authority

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Pilgrim’s Pride says they will not be building in East Alabama.

The company is now pulling out of all rendering plant plans and litigation.

Pilgrim’s Pride shared the following statement: “Pilgrim’s regrets that it will not have the opportunity to contribute to the economic development of Gadsden. While we remain confident in the merits of our proposed project, the Gadsden Airport Authority’s recent vote makes it clear there is no interest in selling or leasing its land for economic development. As such, Pilgrim’s has filed motions with Etowah County Court to dismiss pending litigation and we will no longer pursue our proposed project with the Gadsden Airport Authority. We thank the many citizens and public officials who gave our company fair and due consideration throughout this process.”

Two weeks ago, the Gadsden Airport Authority (GAA) rejected two offers for land at the airport, one from Pilgrim’s Pride for a rendering plant and another from an Etowah County community group.

One authority member says this decision was made based on evaluations of the proposals and the FAA regulations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.