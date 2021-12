BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle at exit 123 Arkadelphia Rd has shut down eastbound lanes on I-20/59.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

4:40AM: *FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC* UPDATE: CRASH BLOCKING I-20/59 NB at I-65 from Arkadelphia Rd to I-65--20/59 JCT. ALL LANES BLOCKED. Working on an alternate route. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/rFtm7uwy9p — Toi Thornton (@toitravthorntv) December 31, 2021

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

