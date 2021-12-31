LawCall
National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes hit Alabama on Wednesday

Winfield tornado damage.
Winfield tornado damage.(Source: Bryan Henry/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes hit across Alabama on Wednesday.

A damage survey from the National Weather Service revealed an EF-1 tornado hit the Winfield area in Lamar County and Marion County. The highest winds reported from the tornado were 110 miles per hour.

The survey also reveal that an EF-1 tornado hit Chilton and Shelby Counties as well. The highest winds reported from the tornado were 86 miles per hour.

There were no injuries reported from either tornado.

