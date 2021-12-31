LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Louisiana judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns

By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Michelle Odinet, the Lafayette city judge caught on video using racial slurs and making disparaging remarks on a video, announced her resignation in a letter her attorney sent to the Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday.

In the letter, Odinet told Chief Justice John Weimer she would be stepping down effective immediately, WAFB reported.

She said in the letter she took full responsibility “for the hurtful words used to describe the individual who burglarized the vehicles at my home. I am sorry for the pain that I have caused my community and ask for your forgiveness, as my words did not foster the public’s confidence and integrity for the judiciary.”

Odinet had been on unpaid leave after the video, which was recorded at her home, circulated online.

New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams ordered a full review of all cases prosecuted in Orleans Parish by Odinet.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham restaurant closes to test staff for COVID
Severe potential late Saturday.
FIRST ALERT: Areas of dense fog through New Year’s Eve morning
Major crash in Jefferson County
Major crash closes lanes on U.S. 31 in Jefferson County
Lightning near Calera Walmart SOURCE: Rebecca Poskey
NWS: Tornado observed near Calera
Authorities in Tuscaloosa are now investigating after two people were killed in a car crash on...
Two killed in car crash in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Bars getting ready for Cotton Bowl
Bars Prepare for Alabama’s College Football Playoff Game
FILE - The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in...
Limited revelers return to Times Square to usher in 2022
Warning on celebratory gunfire
Warning on celebratory gunfire
Bars getting ready for Cotton Bowl
Bars getting ready for Cotton Bowl