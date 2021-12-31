Local chef competes live on national tv, tickets available

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jonathan Harrison, local chef and Shelby County native will be competing on a national stage when Next Level Chef premieres on Fox this week.

The show airs this Sunday after NFL football and will then move to Wednesday evenings each week.

Anyone looking to try a meal is invited to the 4H center in Columbiana to watch episode two of the show and eat a meal cooked by Harrison. The event starts at 7pm at 892 Four H Rd, Columbiana, AL 35051.

Admission is $50 per person and includes a set menu dinner of filet mignon, mixed green gratin, roasted-smashed potatoes and white chocoloate bread pudding.

Tickets are available at Next Level Chef Dinner and Watch Party with Chef Jonathan Harrison

