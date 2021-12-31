LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

It’s Cotton Bowl eve, here’s what Nick Saban had to say ahead of the playoff matchup

By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the eve of the College Football Playoff, and top ranked Alabama will face fourth ranked Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

Nick Saban said there’s not much different this go round in the playoffs!

He said its up to the players to determine how they want to compete against the Bearcats.

Saban said he’s prepared the team for how to act, and more importantly how to re-act when something new comes at them during a game since they are playing an unfamiliar opponent.

As far as Alabama’s season to this point, they have that one loss against Texas A&M, and at times Alabama was doubted this year as a playoff contender, but here they are as the number one seed.

Saban added because this year’s team is so young, he thinks it just took them longer this season to respond on a consistent basis.

Saban said Cincinnati is as good of a team as the Tide have seen all year.

Bama and Cincy kickoff Friday at 2:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms possible into Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms possible into Thursday morning
Houston coach Dana Holgorsen on Birmingham Bowl and the food
‘Food could have been a little bit better’: Houston coach on Birmingham Bowl, food
Winfield storm damage
Storm damage in Winfield
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old daughter
Severe potential late Saturday.
FIRST ALERT: Our attention turns to another severe threat late on New Year’s Day

Latest News

Cotton Bowl preview
Cotton Bowl preview
Crimsonette
The band is back!
Source: WBRC video
UA Million Dollar Band ready to perform in Cotton Bowl halftime
Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks before the Cotton Bowl SOURCE: CFP
Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks before the Cotton Bowl SOURCE: CFP