Hoover man shot and killed during assult
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover man was shot and killed during a reported assault in Bessemer Thursday according to the Jefferson County Coroner.
The victim, a 46-year-old white male, was in the 1100 block of 9th Ave S when he was shot. He died around 4:30 that afternoon.
The death is being investigated by the Bessemer Police Department as a homicide.
