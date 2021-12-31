LawCall
Hoover man shot and killed during assult

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover man was shot and killed during a reported assault in Bessemer Thursday according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The victim, a 46-year-old white male, was in the 1100 block of 9th Ave S when he was shot. He died around 4:30 that afternoon.


The death is being investigated by the Bessemer Police Department as a homicide.

