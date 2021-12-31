Heart Gallery Alabama: Tristen

Tristen, born in June 2005, enjoys playing video games and computer based educational games.

He is fascinated with nature and wildlife, so he enjoys time outside and related craft projects. He is sweet and loving. He is enthusiastic about telling stories and loves receiving attention from adults.

Tristen is most easily engaged when playing outside. Tristen loves to be active throughout the day. He prefers to spend his time outside.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.