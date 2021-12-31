Health experts say COVID hospitalizations are up among children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID is surging among children across the country leading to a spike in hospitalizations here in Alabama.

Health experts say children are still less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than adults, but hospitalizations are ticking up with the highly contagious Omicron variant circulating.

A new year approaching means new concerns about COVID especially among children.

“We are seeing many more being infected which means many more being admitted to the hospital. The other thing to point out is being vaccinated protects you against most situations against serious illness. So, I think for families who have children who are eligible for the vaccine, it is a really important time. If you have not yet gotten your child vaccinated, this is the time,” said President of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Lee Savio Beers.

Children’s of Alabama Hospital is reporting 13 COVID-positive patients in the hospital.

That’s up from five since December 23rd.

It’s not yet clear if the patients are fully vaccinated, but the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics says the majority of pediatric patients in hospitals across the nation are unvaccinated.

“We’re actually at an all-time peak for COVID hospitalizations. About half are children under five. So, again, I think it’s just so important for us to remember that we are protecting ourselves but also protecting those little ones who aren’t yet eligible for vaccination,” Dr. Beers explained.

Health experts have been beating the drum that people over the age of five should get vaccinated, and if you’re over the age of 16, the recommendation is to get boosted.

Doctors say three shots of a COVID vaccine will help protect against the Omicron variant.

But what about children who can’t get boosters, or are under age five?

“This is getting back to the basics. Wearing masks. If your child is over the age of two, avoiding really crowded indoor spaces. This is probably not the time to have new year’s celebrations. You need to dial things back and working with your community to ask them to continue to do the things to do to help keep your little ones safe,” Dr. Beers said.

Kids are also just days away from returning to school from the holiday break.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says if your child is eligible, but has not yet received the shot, parents and caregivers should consider getting them vaccinated now.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.