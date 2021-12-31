First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday (1/1/2022) for strong and severe storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have declared Saturday, January 1, 2022 a First Alert Weather Day for the potential to see strong and severe storms. Damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail are all potential threats starting Saturday at 2 PM. The threat should end Sunday at 6 AM. You can get more information on this threat below:

Happy New Year’s Eve! We are staring out the morning with a dense fog advisory for all of Central Alabama. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. The advisory is set to expire by 9 AM. Temperatures are a little cooler this morning with most of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with spotty showers trying to develop along and north of I-20/59. We will likely see rain chances continue into the afternoon hours as a warm front lifts to the north. Plan for southerly winds to pick up this afternoon at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. It is going to be another warm and muggy day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s. I can’t rule out isolated thunderstorms this afternoon as we begin to heat up. Gusty winds, lightning, and small hail will be possible. Severe threat today is very low, but not zero. Most of the rainy activity will move to our north by this evening setting us up for a mostly dry finish to 2021. If you have any plans for New Year’s tonight, plan for a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 60s. Most of us will remain dry with only a 20-30% chance for a stray shower mainly north of I-20/59. Patchy fog could develop during the overnight hours, but I think it’ll be patchy and not widespread as winds will continue to remain breezy.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front that will sweep through our area Saturday night into Sunday morning. We will begin the new year with isolated showers and a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid 60s. The first half of Saturday will likely end up mostly dry and breezy with southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will likely warm up quickly tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spots southwest of Birmingham could end up in the lower 80s. Record highs could be tied or potentially broken tomorrow. Plan for showers and storms to develop late Saturday afternoon and continuing into the evening hours. Individual storms that develop ahead of the cold front will have a higher potential to produce large hail and tornadoes. We want to make sure everyone stays weather aware and have multiple ways to receive critical weather updates tomorrow into Sunday morning. It is why we have declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day.

Severe Outlook Saturday: The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded most of North and Central Alabama under an enhanced risk Saturday. It is a threat level three out of five on the scale. It means we can expect scattered strong and severe storms impact our area. Damaging winds up to 70 mph, large hail, and tornadoes will be possible. We can’t rule out the potential for a few stronger tornadoes since wind shear appears high with this system. With all these ingredients coming together for severe weather, we have declared Saturday (1/1/22) a First Alert Weather Day. Please take all warnings seriously tomorrow and make sure you have a plan. Have all electronic devices charged. Make sure you secure all decorations and belongings outdoors as winds will pick up ahead and behind the system. This system has the potential to be stronger and more impactful than Wednesday’s storm threat. I think our threat for severe weather will increase Saturday afternoon after 2 PM. Individual storms could develop ahead of the front. I do think a line of storms will also be able to form and sweep through our area Saturday night into early Sunday morning. If a line forms, the main threat will be damaging winds. Spin-up tornadoes will also be possible in the line too. The threat may not end until 6 AM Sunday morning. We could see some flooding issues with this system too. We could see an additional 1-2 inches of rain through Sunday.

Dropping Temperatures Sunday: Once the cold front moves through, plan for temperatures to drop throughout the day on Sunday. We may start in the mid to upper 60s Sunday morning. By Sunday evening, we could end up in the 30s and 40s. We could see wrap-around moisture give us spotty showers Sunday morning and afternoon. If we see enough cold air move in while some moisture is present, we could squeeze out a few snow flurries in parts of North Alabama. Best chance will be north of I-20/59. No accumulation or issues are expected. Ground temperatures are too warm.

Freezing Temperatures Monday: Moisture will be out of here with cloud cover moving out Sunday night. We will likely drop into the mid to upper 20s Monday morning. Widespread frost and freezing conditions are likely so make sure you bring your pets inside Sunday evening. I can’t rule out the chance for black ice in some spots if roads are unable to dry out. I don’t expect widespread issues though. We will end up sunny and chilly Monday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Next Week Outlook: We will start next week out dry and cool with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. We should gradually warm up into the 60s by the middle of next week with the chance for showers returning next Thursday. We might cool back down into the 20s next Friday morning as another surge of cold air moves in. I don’t see any sustained cold temperatures over the next five to seven days. It all looks short-lived.

Have a wonderful weekend and a Happy New Year! Stay safe and weather alert throughout the weekend-

