Children’s of Alabama sees recent increase in COVID-positive patients

By WBRC Staff and Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nationwide there has been a recent increase in children hospitalized with COVID. That increase now includes patients at Children’s of Alabama.

Children’s of Alabama currently has 13 COVID-positive patients in the hospital. That’s up from 5 on Dec. 23. Prior to that, a hospital spokesperson said the hospital had fewer than five patients on all but three days (Nov. 16-18) since Oct. 26. They had no COVID-positive patients in the hospital on Dec. 3, and they remained at fewer than five until Dec. 23.

Across the U.S., during the week of Dec. 22-28, an average of 378 children 17 and under, were admitted per day to hospitals with the coronavirus, a 66% increase from the week before, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.

The previous high over the course of the pandemic was in early September, when child hospitalizations averaged 342 per day, the CDC said.

On a more hopeful note, according to the AP, children continue to represent a small percentage of those being hospitalized with COVID-19: An average of nearly 10,200 people of all ages were admitted per day during the same week in December. And many doctors say the youngsters seem less sick than those who came in during the delta surge over the summer.

