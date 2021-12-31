Boosters expected to soon be approved for 12-15 age group

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer booster shots for 12 to 15-year-olds early next week as COVID cases continue to increase across the state.

Jefferson County Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Wesley Willeford said parents should get their child a booster shot. He said he is expecting slow turnout at first for the shot because of low vaccination numbers. ADPH data shows that only about 5% of kids 12 through 17 are fully vaccinated, and only 27 percent of the state has gotten booster doses.

Willeford said since kids 12 through 15 are in schools and Omicron is more infectious, this age group is vulnerable to this strain.

“We have seen plenty of people who are younger, healthier, who have had bad outcomes related to COVID-19,” Willeford said. “It does happen, so we do encourage people to get that protection.”

