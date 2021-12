BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s 5 Point Public House Oyster Bar had to close temporarily Thursday.

The restaurant team posted on social media that a few staff members tested positive for COVID and they would close the dining room until they can get other staff tested.

5 Point Public House (5 Point Public House)

