Birmingham Police investigating after person shot in East Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in East Birmingham on Thursday night.

Police arrived on the scene in the 8100 block of 1st Avenue South. Authorities say one person was taken to the UAB hospital with unknown injuries. Police do have one person detained.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

