Bars Prepare for Alabama’s College Football Playoff Game

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re now just hours away from the kickoff of the college football playoff. Alabama will face Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl in Texas, but businesses here in Alabama are getting ready for the big game too. Alabama’s appearance in the playoff could also payoff for bars and restaurants.

They’re looking forward to a busy day on New Year’s Eve. Innisfree Irish Pub in Tuscaloosa is expecting a big crowd for today’s afternoon kickoff of the Cotton Bowl. Folks working there believe they’ll reach capacity easily. The staff believes this game will be similar to what they experience on Saturday kickoffs as fans arrive early to get seated before the football game starts.

“I think it’ll be pretty similar just because all the bars are open and our bar is particularly big. We have a lot of televisions. So people will come here for their plans to watch the game with their friends and family,” Abby Mitchell, a waitress, explained.

Innisfree is also experiencing a labor shortage like many business right now. The manager said he called several people who used to work there to come in and help out. He said three of them agreed to come in.

