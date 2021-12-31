Authorities say mother sex trafficked slain child

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama law enforcement officials claim a Georgia woman charged in her 5-year-old daughter’s death had accepted payment to let a man have sex with the child.

An arrest warrant included in court records claim Kristy Siple agreed to accept payment from someone for someone to have sex with the child. Authorities arrested Siple this week and charged her with murder and human trafficking in connection with the death of her daughter. It was not clear from court records if she has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later that evening, the alert was canceled, and no further details were released. ((Source: Columbus Police Department))

The body of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was discovered at an abandoned house in Phenix City, Alabama, earlier this month after she had been reported missing in Georgia by Siple.

WBRC