Anderson, Ware named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Auburn football star Willie Anderson and former Troy star Demarcus Ware were named one...
Former Auburn football star Willie Anderson and former Troy star Demarcus Ware were named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Alabama natives have been announced as finalists to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Auburn football star Willie Anderson and former Troy star DeMarcus Ware were named one of 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Anderson played offensive tackle for 13 seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. Anderson made four Pro Bowls in his career, being named a first team All-Pro in three seasons, and a second team All-Pro for one season.

Ware played outside linebacker for 12 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos. Ware holds the record for most career sacks in Cowboys history, and is ninth on the NFL’s all time sack list. Ware made nine Pro Bowls in his career, being named a first team All-Pro in fours seasons, and a second team All-Pro in three seasons. Ware was also named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000′s.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2022 class will be announced in February.

