ADPH Launches partnerships with an app for expecting mothers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is partnering with the app Count the Kicks to help expecting mothers. The purpose of the app is to detect if a baby is showing health movement in the third trimester.

“Kick counts in general are a great way to assess how your baby is doing because we can’t really look and see,” says Dr. Matt Ragan, OBGYN, Aventa Specialized Women’s Care. “On a average day, if you just wanna know how they’re doing, counting kicks is the best way to do it.”

Fetal kicks can be a little uncomfortable for expecting mothers, but they have grown to be an indicator for a baby’s progress.

“The amount of movements we would like to have in a two hour time is 10 movements of any kind,” says Dr. Ragan. “Kicks, rolls, flutters, it doesn’t have to be big movements and the purpose of the app is to help you keep track of that.”'

With traditional healthcare evolving during the pandemic to more telehealth visits, Dr. Ragan says the app has given many expecting mothers a sense of comfort.

“Anything that makes life easier, people have been positive about” says Dr. Ragan. “So this is an easy app to use, and people have been positive about it because it takes away some of the guest work.”

Through the partnership, the app is free for users and providers can order free Count the Kicks educational materials.

“We are third in the nation for babies being born and weighing less than 5 pounds, 8 ounces, so that’s very low birth weight,” says Crystalee Walters, Maternal and Child Health Coordinator, Alabama Department of Public Health. “And we are one of the top ones for infant mortality and a lot of that is when they are born premature and pass away. That’s the number one reason for infant mortality in our state, so this is trying to address every bit of that before it gets to that point.”

With the implementation of this app, the ADPH says their goal is to save 169 babies every year and decrease the infant mortality rate to below the national average. Alabama is currently 2% above the national average.

Since the start of this partnership, more than 3,000 women have downloaded the app.

