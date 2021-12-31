37-year-old Oneonta man killed in accident on I-459

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 37-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said James W. Langner, of Oneonta, was driving on I-459 around 6:15 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and struck the concrete base of a light pole.

Langner died at the scene.

The accident happened near the 29 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Trussville.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

