Advertisement

Tornado moves through Rainsville and surrounding communities in DeKalb county Wednesday evening

Rainsville Tornado Damage
Rainsville Tornado Damage(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner and Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday evening, a confirmed tornado moved through the Powell, Fyffe, and Rainsville communities in Dekalb county along a line of storms.

A radar debris signature confirmed that a tornado had moved through the Rainsville area creating damage as it moved across HWY-35. Police say they saw significant damage around BlueScope Steel on Church Avenue, mainly to the roof and nearby buildings from the tornado that touched down.

City leaders say they’re on the right track to get everything back up and running. According to EMA Director Anthony Clifton, most power is already restored in the area.

According to Rainsville police, the area also saw significant damage in the Autumn Creek Subdivision and the area of Kilgore St., Willingham St., Hodges St. and Church Ave. Crews will be working through the morning to get trees out of roads and power back online.

Rainsville Tornado Damage
Rainsville Tornado Damage(WAFF 48)

We have received and seen several reports of damage to local businesses and buildings in the Dekalb county area. Emergency Managers in the area have already begun assessment of the destruction and the National Weather Service in Huntsville is sending a crew to survey damage from the storm later Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

