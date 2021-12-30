LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Storms slam Alabama ahead of New Year’s

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Storms, some severe, struck much of northwest and central Alabama on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Winfield had serious damage, especially in the downtown area. Storms hit there before 7:00 p.m. No reports of any injuries.

WBRC viewers in Locust Fork, Susan Moore and Hayden shared video of rain, wind and lightning.

There were some weather watcher reports of some trees down and straight line wind damage in parts of Blount County.

WBRC’s Josh Gauntt got video of heavy rain and lightning in Cullman County.

Damage in Winfield
Damage in Winfield(Andrew Stovall)
Damage in Winfield
Damage in Winfield(Andrew Stovall)
Damage in Winfield
Damage in Winfield(Andrew Stovall)
Damage in Winfield
Damage in Winfield(Andrew Stovall)

CLICK HERE TO SHARE YOUR PICTURES OR VIDEO.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen on Birmingham Bowl and the food
‘Food could have been a little bit better’: Houston coach on Birmingham Bowl, food
Single mother of 5 dies in Christmas Eve car accident
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Hoover Police are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a popular hobby shop. The thieves...
$20,000 worth of RC cars stolen from popular Hoover hobby shop
First Alert Weather 9p 12-28-21
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday evening into Thursday morning

Latest News

Rain and lightning in Cullman
Rain and lightning in Cullman
Lightning and rain in Locust Fork SOURCE: Sherry Owens
Lightning and rain in Locust Fork SOURCE: Sherry Owens
Rain and lightning in Susan Moore SOURCE: Christy Ward
Rain and lightning in Susan Moore SOURCE: Christy Ward
Rain and lightning in Hayden SOURCE: Sam Soles
Rain and lightning in Hayden SOURCE: Sam Soles