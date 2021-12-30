Storms slam Alabama ahead of New Year’s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Storms, some severe, struck much of northwest and central Alabama on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Winfield had serious damage, especially in the downtown area. Storms hit there before 7:00 p.m. No reports of any injuries.

WBRC viewers in Locust Fork, Susan Moore and Hayden shared video of rain, wind and lightning.

There were some weather watcher reports of some trees down and straight line wind damage in parts of Blount County.

WBRC’s Josh Gauntt got video of heavy rain and lightning in Cullman County.

Damage in Winfield (Andrew Stovall)

Damage in Winfield (Andrew Stovall)

Damage in Winfield (Andrew Stovall)

Damage in Winfield (Andrew Stovall)

Quite the lightning show in Cullman earlier along with heavy rain and wind #WBRCFirstAlert #alwx pic.twitter.com/Pipd9tn3NU — Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) December 30, 2021

Some of the damage out of Winfield tonight.#severeweather #alweather

📸: Vincent Parker pic.twitter.com/bsX485uYzp — Brittany Dionne (@BrittanyDtvNews) December 30, 2021

