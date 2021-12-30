LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Storms cause damage in Chilton County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Chilton County E-911 are working reports of storm damage across the county.

Officials tell WBRC there are reports of trees, power lines, and power poles down on AL Highway 155 and on County Road 800. The North Chilton Fire Department is working to clear trees to access homes on County Road 800. They are asking people to stay out of the area.

CLICK HERE TO SHARE YOUR PICTURES OR VIDEO.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen on Birmingham Bowl and the food
‘Food could have been a little bit better’: Houston coach on Birmingham Bowl, food
Single mother of 5 dies in Christmas Eve car accident
Tornado Watch.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong and severe storms Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Hoover Police are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a popular hobby shop. The thieves...
$20,000 worth of RC cars stolen from popular Hoover hobby shop

Latest News

Winfield storm damage
Storm damage in Winfield
Damage in Winfield
Storms slam Alabama ahead of New Year’s
Lightning near Calera Walmart SOURCE: Rebecca Poskey
NWS: Tornado observed near Calera
Officials with the Gadsden/Etowah County EMA say they are working on multiple damage reports in...
Officials investigating after reports of storm damage in Glencoe