Storms cause damage in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Chilton County E-911 are working reports of storm damage across the county.

Officials tell WBRC there are reports of trees, power lines, and power poles down on AL Highway 155 and on County Road 800. The North Chilton Fire Department is working to clear trees to access homes on County Road 800. They are asking people to stay out of the area.

