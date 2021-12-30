WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Storms caused serious damage in Winfield Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Winfield was hit by storms. Law enforcement officers are assessing the damage.

Officials said they were told roofs were ripped off buildings.

The streets impacted are Main Street and Bankhead Highway. No word on injuries yet.

Storm damage in Winfield (Alison Spann)

Damage along a main intersection in Winfield (Marla Minter)

We will update the story as we get more information.

