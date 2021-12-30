LawCall
Storm damage in Winfield

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Storms caused serious damage in Winfield Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Winfield was hit by storms. Law enforcement officers are assessing the damage.

Officials said they were told roofs were ripped off buildings.

The streets impacted are Main Street and Bankhead Highway. No word on injuries yet.

Storm damage in Winfield
Storm damage in Winfield(Alison Spann)
Storm damage in Winfield
Storm damage in Winfield(Alison Spann)
Storm damage in Winfield
Storm damage in Winfield(Alison Spann)
Damage along a main intersection in Winfield
Damage along a main intersection in Winfield(Marla Minter)

WBRC has a crew headed to the area. We will update the story as we get more information.

