State troopers continue Twelve Days of Safety

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This time of the year is a busy travel season. Which is why you’re likely to see a greater police presence when it comes to interstate and county roadways.

Right now, Alabama State Troopers are conducting an ongoing traffic safety program called 12 days of safety.

Traffic detail from the Tuscaloosa state trooper post worked a driver’s license and equipment check point along a Tuscaloosa County road.. They wanted to make sure make sure drivers had proper license and registration and their car tag was current among other things.

Safety on rural roadways is one of several aspects of the 12 days of safety. Trooper Reginal King says contrary to belief, most fatal accidents happen on county roads, not the interstate. Anytime we have an extended travel holiday period, you’re going to see more vehicles on the roadway and if there’s more vehicles on the roadway you have the possibility of seeing more traffic crashes. We’re trying to be more visible and prevent traffic crashes simply by providing a high presence,” King told WBRC.

King says besides speeding, the most common things that lead to traffic crashes are following too close to other vehicles and some form of distracted driving where drivers take their eyes off the roadway.

