Sentence reduced to 10 years for truck driver originally sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly I-70 crash in Colorado

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges in a 2019 wreck that killed four people in Colorado.(O'Rourke, Kali | Source: KUSA via CNN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The more-than-a-century sentence for a truck driver who was convicted for a crash that killed four people on I-70 had his sentence reduced by Gov. Jared Polis.

The governor used his power to reduce the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos from 110 years to 10 years.

“The families of these victims will never again have the chance to embrace their lost loved ones,” part of a letter from Gov. Polis reads. “This was a tragic event that affected many Coloradans. Though your actions have caused immense pain, I am encouraged by your personal reflection and the commercial vehicle safety changes that were made in the wake of this tragedy to ensure this type of event never happens again.”

Aguilera-Mederos testified his semi’s brakes failed as he descended a steep grade. Prosecutors argued he could have used a runaway ramp alongside Interstate 70.

Click here to read more on the original sentence. The sentence was tied to a deadly crash in 2019 as Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide. Under Colorado law, the judge couldn’t originally give Aguilera-Mederos a shorter sentence because of the charges he was found guilty of.

The governor shared the following clemency letter Friday afternoon:

Page 1 of Governor Polis Clemency Letters 2021
Contributed to DocumentCloud by Anthony Keith (KKTV) • View document or read text
Page 2 of Governor Polis Clemency Letters 2021
Contributed to DocumentCloud by Anthony Keith (KKTV) • View document or read text

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

