Officials investigating after reports of storm damage in Glencoe

Officials with the Gadsden/Etowah County EMA say they are working on multiple damage reports in...
Officials with the Gadsden/Etowah County EMA say they are working on multiple damage reports in the Glencoe area.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GLENCOE, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Gadsden/Etowah County EMA say they are working on multiple damage reports in the Glencoe area.

Officials tell WBRC that one barn was destroyed, one home suffered slight damage, and one home had moderate damage. Officials say someone was trapped at the home that suffered moderate damage, but that everyone is now out. So far, no word on any injuries at this time due to the storm.

