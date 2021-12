BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash was reported on US31 North and South at 1st Ave in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon.

It happened before 2:00 p.m.

ALGO traffic crews said the crash blocked northbound and southbound lanes. Crews said please use caution when traveling through the area.

Major Crash on US31 both dir. @ MP 281 at 1st Ave in Jefferson County. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/ncP425Lphs — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) December 30, 2021

