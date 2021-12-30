Jefferson County EMA officials encourage you to pack a severe weather bag before bed tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County EMA crews are working in the basement of Birmingham City Hall for Wednesday night’s severe weather event.

EMA officer Melissa Sizemore said make sure you are prepared before you go to bed. She said coordinate with your family members about a safe spot on the lowest level of your home. Sizemore said you want to try to keep as many walls between you and the outside as possible, so interior bathrooms or basements.

Sizemore said since this storm is overnight, you could be asleep when it’s time to seek shelter. She said make sure your phone is charged and on loud and that you have multiple ways to hear alerts.

The county has 255 storm sirens, but Sizemore said they won’t be loud enough to wake you up from sleep.

“They are actually utilized for outdoor warning use only,” Sizemore said. “They aren’t meant to be heard indoors and when you factor in ambient noise and thunderstorm noise, things like that, it is going making it difficult to hear those sirens, especially at night. They aren’t going to wake you up from sleep.”

