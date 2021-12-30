LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas

By Alex Onken and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – You’ve probably heard it raining cats and dogs, but have you heard it raining fish and frogs?

Several residents in east Texas have reported seeing fish all over the ground after they apparently fell from the sky during a rainstorm Wednesday.

Viewers sent KSLA pictures and videos of the falling fish.

According to The City of Texarkana, animal rain happens when small water animals like fish, frogs and crabs are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that happen on the surface.

Then, those small animals fall back to the ground with the rain.

According to KSLA, multiple instances of animal rain have been reported around the world.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms possible into Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms possible into Thursday morning
Houston coach Dana Holgorsen on Birmingham Bowl and the food
‘Food could have been a little bit better’: Houston coach on Birmingham Bowl, food
Winfield storm damage
Storm damage in Winfield
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old daughter
Storm damage in East Alabama
Officials investigating after reports of storm damage in Glencoe

Latest News

BPD: Don’t celebrate 2022 by shooting a gun; it’s illegal
A former content moderator is suing the TikTok and its parent company Bytedance, claiming her...
Former content moderator sues TikTok, claims it caused PTSD
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden in call to press Putin to de-escalate Ukraine crisis
Boosters shots are being encouraged to prevent breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Feds press nursing home COVID-19 boosters as staff cases spike