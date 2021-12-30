BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect into the overnight hours though the more widespread severe weather threat is behind. Showers and storms will still be possible overnight, and a few storms could still be on the strong to severe side especially east of I-65 and along and near Highway 280 (south and east of Birmingham). A Tornado Watch remains in effect across east-central Alabama in Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Randolph, and Tallapoosa Counties until 4:00 A.M. CST. Apart from the chance for strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and an isolated tornado, our concern shifts to the potential for heavy rainfall in any training thunderstorms. Flash flooding has already been occurring in Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Shelby, and Talladega Counties.

FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms possible into Thursday morning (WBRC)

Storms should gradually taper off late tomorrow morning, but the weather pattern remains unsettled into the new year. A warm front lifting northward from the Gulf Coast on New Year’s Eve will bring showers and storms back into the area throughout the day. Though it will not be a washout, expect off-and-on showers and storms at times with stretches of dry weather in the mix, too. Temperatures will stay warm in the 70s through the end of the week with mornings staying mild too. When the sun breaks through the clouds, the heat will especially crank up. And the humidity won’t be letting up just yet. If you have plan for New Year’s Eve, right now a lull in the wet weather is possible around midnight but have the umbrella and rain jacket nearby just in case.

Starting off 2022, we have a First Alert for more strong to severe storms possible late Saturday into early Sunday morning. Our Next Big Thing is another storm system which also looks potent, once again bringing the potential for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes to kick-off the new year. Some showers will be possible ahead of the main batch of storms during the day on Saturday, but the evening hours currently look more promising for seeing severe storms unfold. This particular system will usher in an arctic blast, that will turn temperatures bitterly cold late in the day on Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will fall to below freezing by Monday morning with wind chills in the teens possible. So, expect blustery winds as the cold air blows in behind the front on Sunday. Though we can’t totally rule out a brief transition to flurries on the backside of this system Sunday across north Alabama, these types of scenarios typically do not warrant a good chance for seeing any snowflakes; the remnant moisture often runs out the cold air before it can get here.

Regardless of any low-end chance of winter weather excitement, next week will start off cold with highs struggling to get much warmer than the upper 40s. We’ll have some cool sunshine next week, but eventually warm up again later in the week with 60s back in the forecast. We look dry next Monday through Wednesday before eyeing a chance of showers closer to NEXT weekend.

As for this stormy pattern, stay weather alert and keep up to date on the free WBRC First Alert Weather app.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.