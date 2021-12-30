First Alert for a few strong storms and heavy rain south of I-20/59 Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning. The weather has been very active since yesterday evening with numerous warnings all across Central Alabama. Bulk of the activity lined up perfectly with the forecast with the northern third of Alabama getting hit the hardest with wind damage and some tornado reports. The First Alert Weather Day has ended, but we still can’t rule out a strong or severe storm this morning. The greatest threat for a strong storms will remain along and south of I-20/59 where it remains unstable. Areas such as Pickens, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Clay, and Talladega counties have the best chance for an isolated severe storm through 12 PM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing an axis of showers and storms moving from west to east along I-20/59 corridor. Main threat for now is the potential for flooding. We’ve seen several inches of rain fall in parts of Shelby, Bibb, and Talladega counties. Rain that moves over the same spots could produce an additional 1-2 inches which could result in some flooding issues. Temperatures this morning are a little cooler to the north with many spots in the low to mid 60s. I can’t rule out some patchy fog for areas along and north of I-20/59. Any fog that forms should be out of here by 9 AM. It is warmer to the south with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Plan for the rain and thunderstorms to continue during the morning hours. I do think most of us will trend dry by the afternoon hours. Rain chance around 50-60%. Plan for temperatures to climb into the lower 70s this afternoon with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. We could end up with some breaks in the clouds by this afternoon. Plan for a dry evening with temperatures cooling into the 60s.

First Alert Weather (wbrc)

Scattered Storms Possible Friday: As we finish out 2021, we will be watching a warm front to our south that will lift northwards tomorrow. It will help to produce spotty showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms across our area Friday afternoon and evening. We’ll start tomorrow morning off mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out tomorrow morning. We will likely see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the mid 70s. We could see thunderstorms develop along the warm front tomorrow evening for the northern third of Alabama. I think these storms will likely end up in north Alabama and southern Tennessee by Friday night. A low-end threat for strong storms is possible tomorrow evening. Main threat will be strong winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado. If you have plans for New Year’s Eve, I think most of us will trend dry. We’ll hold on to a 30% chance for isolated storms mainly north of I-20/59. Temperatures will likely end up in the upper 60s as we start the new year.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong arctic cold front over the weekend. We will likely see record breaking warmth across the Southeast Saturday with highs well into the mid to upper 70s. It would not surprise me if a few spots like Tuscaloosa end up near 80°F Saturday afternoon. The first half of Saturday may end up dry, but showers and storm chances will likely increase by Saturday evening and Saturday night. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a standard slight risk - threat level 2 out of 5 - for all of North and Central Alabama Saturday. The main threats will be damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Flash flooding can’t be ruled out either. The latest models have slowed this system down by 6-12 hours meaning our storm chances may not arrive until Saturday night. You will want to have multiple ways to receive warnings in case they are issued during this time frame. Stormy weather will likely linger into Sunday morning with the severe threat moving to our east. Behind the rain, we will likely see a big drop in temperatures Sunday afternoon and evening as cold air moves in. Temperatures could start out in the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will likely drop into the 50s and eventually into the 40s. It will also end up very breezy as cold air moves in from the northwest. We could see some moisture linger as the cold air enters the state. I can’t rule out a few snow flurries or snow showers for parts of North Alabama. It’ll be a race of the moisture moving out as the cold air moves in. I doubt we’ll see any issues, but it’ll be something to watch as we inch closer to the weekend. Ground temperatures will remain too warm for anything to stick to the ground.

Freezing Temperatures Likely Monday Morning: If you are tired of the unusual warmth, you’ll like the forecast as we begin the first week of 2022. We will start out Monday morning very cold with most of us in the mid to upper 20s. We will have to watch out for patchy black ice in the morning. I do think the breezy conditions Sunday should help evaporate the water on the roads, but a few spots could end up slick. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon with highs only climbing into the mid to upper 40s. We will gradually warm up next week with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Our next rain chance may not arrive until next Thursday or Friday.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.