LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Cleaning man attacked by tiger after reaching into cage at Fla. zoo

The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to...
The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger in a restricted area after hours. He was attacked and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.(Source: WBBH via CNN)
By WINK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (WINK) - A man who entered an unauthorized area of a Florida zoo was seriously injured after being attacked by a tiger.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo. He apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger Wednesday in a restricted area after hours.

The 8-year-old tiger grabbed the man’s arm in its mouth and would not let go until a deputy was forced to shoot the animal. The tiger later died.

A medical helicopter took the injured cleaning man to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

The Malayan tiger is a critically endangered species.

Copyright 2021 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen on Birmingham Bowl and the food
‘Food could have been a little bit better’: Houston coach on Birmingham Bowl, food
Single mother of 5 dies in Christmas Eve car accident
Tornado Watch.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong and severe storms Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Hoover Police are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a popular hobby shop. The thieves...
$20,000 worth of RC cars stolen from popular Hoover hobby shop

Latest News

Storm in Maplesville SOURCE: Bug
Storms cause damage in Chilton County
Winfield storm damage
Storm damage in Winfield
Storm in Maplesville SOURCE: Bug
Storm in Maplesville SOURCE: Bug
Damage in Winfield
Storms slam Alabama ahead of New Year’s