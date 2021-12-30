A Christmas light display stands out in Coosa County, all for a good cause

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In Coosa County, one man has more lights than the people in his town, but it’s all for a good cause.

Out in Weogufka, not much lights up the night sky, but it changes every year around Christmas.

Kendall Walker has always enjoyed Christmas lights.

“I remember back when I was a kid going to Talladega to a place up there where a man did Christmas lights, and everybody drove through. I’ve grown from that and tried to continue on with it,” Walker said.

For 21 years he’s lit up his house and yard with more than 200 thousand LED lights.

“Probably average 100-200 cars a night,” Walker said. “You can hear the kids getting out and enjoying the music and the adults too.”

He’s truly surprised so many people travel to his little town of Weogufka every December.

“A lot of people didn’t know where it was, much less how to say it,” Walker added.

What started as decorations has turned into a full-out light show, with a different one showcased five nights a week during the holiday season.

“I have one show that plays only on Sunday nights it’s called worship night, then the other four rotate,” Walker said.

But this spectacle, isn’t just for the eyes to see.

Walker doesn’t charge a dime to enjoy his creation, what he wants is to help out Rhizo Kids International.

“Before Covid we would actually hold fundraisers called ‘Light the Night for a Cure.’” Walker said.

This year he’s simply asking for donations to find a cure for the genetic disorder by going to their website.

“Was actually formed here in Alabama back in 2007, there was two families who had kids who were born with RCPD,” Walker said.

Walker works year round on his lights, but when its for kids in need, he says its worth it!

“Looking at things and seeing what I can do for next year, you know start planning,” Walker said.

The lights are up till January 2.

