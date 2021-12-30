Can Alabama hospitals handle another COVID surge?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hospitalizations are going up nationwide and here in Alabama as the Omicron variant continues to circulate.

The president of the Alabama Hospital Association said hospitalizations have gone up by 100 people each day over the past couple of days.

He said at this rate, Alabama will have more than 1,000 patients in the hospital by the beginning of the new year.

“I’m worried.”

Dr. Don Williamson said right now, there are two numbers that are alarming to him: the positivity rate in Alabama, which currently stands at 31.4%, and the more than 8,000 new cases of COVID diagnosed overnight.

“I believe Omicron is for most people less likely to produce severe illness, less likely to produce hospitalization, but the problem is right now we are without a major tool and that tool is our monoclonals cause monoclonals don’t work against this variant,” Dr. Williamson said.

He predicted that more than a thousand Alabamians will be hospitalized with COVID by the start of the new year.

That’s because scientists said Omicron is twice as contagious as the Delta variant.

“It’s occurring at the very worst possible time. It’s going to be exacerbated by the gatherings that went on over Christmas, and that will go on over New Year’s, and you add to that it’s occurring at a time where we’re seeing rising numbers of influenza hospitalizations. So, I’m worried.”

Dr. Williamson said hospitals demonstrated they could handle a surge in cases following the COVID spikes we saw in August and September.

He said he’s confident in hospitals’ ability to respond to quickly to a surge adding more beds and being flexible with patient care.

But his biggest concern is staffing.

“We’re not in a better position with staffing than we were in August and September and Omicron actually, potentially makes that staffing worse because it has the ability to break through vaccination. I worry that our flexibility and our ability to respond is challenged by this new variant and its ability to take some of the healthcare workers off the battlefield, if you will, at times they may be needed most desperately,” Dr. Williamson explained.

Dr. Williamson still recommends vaccines and boosters saying it’s our best defense against severe infection and hospitalization.

He also stresses that the hospital system is overwhelmed with people going to emergency rooms for COVID testing.

He said if you’re not sick, stay out of the ER and consider going to your primary care physician, a health department, or an urgent care center to get tested for COVID.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.